The market is undergoing rapid expansion, primarily due to the demand for COVID-19 testing; however, other product segments will also contribute to market growth during the forecast period. This market is segmented into the following testing categories: blood gas/electrolyte/metabolite, cancer screening, cardiac, drugs of abuse, hemostasis, infectious disease, pregnancy/fertility, whole blood glucose, and miscellaneous other types. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the point of care diagnostics markets in the US, 5 Euro (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan, and Rest of World markets. The market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%, from $19.0bn to $25.3bn during the 2020–25 forecast period covered by this report.
Point of Care Diagnostics
Overview Point of care in vitro diagnostics is being applied to an increasingly wide range of applications in infectious disease, cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic disease diagnosis and screening.
