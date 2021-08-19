New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Point of Care Diagnostics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127030/?utm_source=GNW

The market is undergoing rapid expansion, primarily due to the demand for COVID-19 testing; however, other product segments will also contribute to market growth during the forecast period. This market is segmented into the following testing categories: blood gas/electrolyte/metabolite, cancer screening, cardiac, drugs of abuse, hemostasis, infectious disease, pregnancy/fertility, whole blood glucose, and miscellaneous other types. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the point of care diagnostics markets in the US, 5 Euro (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), Japan, and Rest of World markets. The market is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%, from $19.0bn to $25.3bn during the 2020–25 forecast period covered by this report.

