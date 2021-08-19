Regrow to Attend Cannabis Conference Aug. 24-26 to Engage with Cannabis Business Operators, Showcase New Company Messaging

San Diego, California, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Regrow (the “Company”), the premier supply chain management cloud platform designed specifically for the cannabis industry, announced today that members of the Regrow sales and customer service team will be attending Cannabis Conference 2021 as the Company continues to build strategic relationships with cannabis cultivators throughout North America.



Cannabis Conference 2021 will take place Aug. 24-26 at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Regrow members will be available for one-on-one meetings during the three-day event with interested operators. To schedule a meeting, contact info@regrow.io.

“The timing could not be better to meet with business leaders on the frontlines of the rapidly evolving cannabis space,” said Regrow CEO Rob Woodbyrne. “As demand for cannabis products and flower grows, business owners increasingly need a technology solution that provides both transparent and efficient processes to achieve maximum yields within budget. Additionally, we have implemented some exciting updates to our communication strategy to best convey how Regrow can assist growers with their day-to-day operations.”

Designed by software engineers and experienced technology executives, the Regrow software service allows cultivators to analyze performance metrics of their strains, formulations, harvests, workforce, pest management tasks, vendors and monitor environmental measures to increase the efficiency of their operation. This service allows cultivators to fully configure the metrics that matter most to their business, such as the cost per gram in production, time to market and overall increased yield and margins. The Regrow software eliminates the manual recording of tasks that contributes to costly human error, which allows for measurable profitability gains across an organization.

For more information on Regrow visit regrow.io or to be a part of Regrow’s limited phase one launch contact info@regrow.io.

About Regrow

Regrow is a first-of-its-kind cloud platform designed specifically to help cannabis operators increase their yields, maximize their canopy space, automate workflows, manage work forces and ensure documented compliance in all areas of the supply chain. Designed by software and process experts passionate about cannabis and helping scale the industry, Regrow’s platform helps companies automate manual tasks, reduce costs, avoid supply shortages, and create dynamic workflows that help to maximize yields and increase profitability. Driven by a core “continuous improvement” philosophy, Regrow’s platform is configurable to specific business needs and easily adaptable to a company’s scaling objectives, offering prescriptive solutions while conforming to unique business requirements.

