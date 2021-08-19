Carbon Nanotubes Market Size to Reach $103.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 16.3%: AMR

Portland, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global carbon nanotubes market was accounted for $15.3 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $103.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in demand in end-use industries, surge in need for renewable energy sources, and advancements in carbon nanotechnology have boosted the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market. However, production scale-up challenges and resultant high prices coupled with rise in demand for inorganic and boron nitride nanotubes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, commercial release of CNT transistors, biomedical application of carbon nanotubes, and surge in scope of applications due to extensive R&D would unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The pandemic affected the global economies and negatively impacted GDP, which presented challenges for both consumers and suppliers of carbon nanotubes. Moreover, the restrictions on import-export and lack of workforce negatively affected the global automotive supply chain and consumer confidence.

The sharp decline in manufacturing output due to partial operations and shortage of skilled workers and raw materials hampered the growth of the market.

The financial uncertainties during the pandemic postponed the commissioning of renewable electricity projects such as biofuel facilities, windmills, and tidal energy farms, which hampered the demand for carbon nanotubes.





The global carbon nanotubes market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.

Based on type, the MWCNT segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the SWCNT segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the catalytic CVD segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030. However, the CVD segment held the lion’s share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fifth of the market.

The global carbon nanotubes market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global carbon nanotubes market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Cabot Corporation, Arkema SA, CHEAPTUBES, CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co. Ltd., Hyperion Catalysis International, Kumho Petrochemical, Klean Industries, Nano-C, LG Chem, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc., Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl, Nopo Nanotechnologies, Raymor Industries, Ossila Ltd., Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Toray Industries.

