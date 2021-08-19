Stax Named on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

Today, ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine ranked Stax by Fattmerchant at No. 815 on its annual list of the nation's 5000 fastest-growing private companies. Securing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list mirrors the growth and transformation Stax has undergone this year as the industry’s only all-in-one payments API.



Inc’s list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our passion for growth, innovation, and progress at Stax are what has allowed us to earn our place among our talented peers and is what we attribute our continued success to," said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Stax. "Being placed on this esteemed list for the third year in a row is a true honor, and we look forward to another transformative year as we set our sights on what's next for Stax."

This recognition follows several accolades for Stax this year. Following a metamorphic rebrand at the beginning of 2021, Stax was named the best credit card processing company by U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews. Additionally, Stax president Sal Rehmetullah and CEO Suneera Madhani are regional 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year winners. Suneera was also named a Finovate Fintech Woman of the Year finalist – a true testament to Stax's trailblazing leadership team.

Historically, companies on the Inc. 5000 have been very competitive within their markets but 2020 ranked companies also exhibited impressive growth as well. On average, companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500% and a median rate of 165%. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top Inc. 5000 companies are also featured in the September issue of Inc., available on news stands Aug. 12.

About Stax

Stax is one of America's fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses, and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax's platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside the U.S.

