United Real Estate Group Outpaces Growth of Nearly All Private U.S. Companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine, a national publication focusing on growing companies, revealed this week that United® Real Estate Group, the parent group of United Country Real Estate, has once again made the Inc. 5000 list. This prestigious ranking lists the fastest-growing private companies in the United States each year. The list represents a unique look at the 5,000 most successful companies within the most important segment of the economy – America’s independent entrepreneurs.

United Real Estate Group ranks 1,055 in this year’s list, a dramatic ascent from number 4,518 in 2019’s ranking, placing it in the top 25 percent of all Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and the top 0.05 percent of all private U.S. companies. From 2017 to 2020, United achieved a remarkable 459 percent growth in revenue. This marks the fifth time in seven years United has been ranked an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, a feat that only one in five have accomplished.

"What an honor to be recognized for the fifth time and place in the top 25 percent of the Inc. 5000," said Dan Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of United Real Estate Group. "This was an unprecedented year, not only with a pandemic but also with the performance of our talented professional agents, brokers, auctioneers and home office team members in a thriving and competitive real estate market. Our network should be incredibly proud of this acknowledgment of their hard work and our collective accomplishments. We continue to raise the bar and look forward to our continued growth and success."

United Real Estate Group’s tremendous growth in recent years has been fueled by both strong organic growth of existing operations, partnerships with Realtree and the launch of UC Ranch Properties and UC Commercial Properties for United Country Real Estate. On the United Real Estate side, mergers with firms such as Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale, Benchmark Realty and Virtual Properties Realty contributed greatly to the growth.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Country Real Estate can visit www.JoinUnitedCountry.com or call 800-444-1020. To learn more about United Country or find an agent near you, visit www.UnitedCountry.com.

About United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate is the largest and leading, real estate company representing lifestyle, country, rural, small city and surrounding properties nationwide. The company has been an innovator in lifestyle and country real estate marketing since 1925. United Country supports a combined network of more than 500 offices and nearly 5,000 real estate professionals and auctioneers across America, Mexico, Costa Rico and Panama, with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes the highest ranked and largest portfolios of specialty property marketing websites, the largest real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of over one million opt-in buyers, the largest auction services team and exclusive global advertising of properties.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan and rural markets. Utilizing its proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1+ million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group and its affiliates support more than 600 offices and 15,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property marketing and websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.