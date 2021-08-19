Aleph.im Introduces Decentralized Indexing for the Solana Ecosystem

Paris, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, announced today the release of decentralized indexing for the high-performance Proof of Stake blockchain Solana. Projects like Raydium, an automated market maker built on the Solana, have already benefited from Aleph.im’s custom-built indexing solution, helping them provide rich data to their users such as: historic token swaps, liquidity provision, token prices, the total volume across all trading pairs, and TVL for their fusion pools.

“Aleph's indexing tools will be instrumental to Solana's success and currently power all of Raydium's analytics,” says AlphaRay, Head of Raydium.

Until now, applications built on Solana have had to rely on their own centralized indexing solutions requiring high costs for physical hardware, unfeasibly fast internet connections, and computing power. Aleph.im is a fully decentralized solution which provides computing power (Virtual Machines) to manage all indexing. As the network runs 50 independent nodes, VMs can auto scale on-demand and indexes will be synced as needed across the nodes. Later this year, additional resource nodes will contribute to a tenfold increase in the number of nodes in the Aleph.im network.

“Data availability is an integral component to building a consumer-friendly web3 world, and decentralized indexing services will play a large part in that transition,” says Anatoly Yakovenko, cofounder and CEO of Solana Labs.

In an effort to help projects accelerate toward full decentralization, Aleph.im is offering for a limited time development and implementation of GraphQL endpoints (aka subgraphs) for free to all projects in the Solana ecosystem. More than 8 Solana-based projects have begun working with Aleph.im developers to integrate this indexing solution, with many more to come. Unlike indexers like The Graph which index the entire blockchain, Aleph.im indexes new data first before working backward in time, providing a more robust and user-centric solution.

“We are very happy to help Solana-based applications to cut costs and enjoy better data retrieval and easy data query for their users”, says Jonathan Schemoul, CEO of Aleph.im. ”Together with aleph.im decentralized storage and indexing solution, projects on Solana can move towards full-stack decentralization and we hope to help more protocols and ecosystems achieve the same”.

Having built web 3 solutions for major players like Ubisoft, Polygon, Synaps, and Request, Aleph.im is on a mission to help any protocol and DApp decentralize up to the last mile, enabling a smooth transition into Web 3. Beyond a strong infrastructure layer, Aleph.im has developed modular components on top of their system that provide a competitive edge in becoming the leading provider of truly decentralized and user-friendly indexing solutions for blockchains.

To inquire about Aleph.im indexing solutions for your project, visit ​​https://aleph.im/#/indexing

About Aleph.im:

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage and database hosting to its users. Aleph.im offers a decentralized solution that could rival traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface.

For more information visit aleph.im and follow aleph.im on twitter: @aleph_im

Explore Raydium.info powered by aleph.im.

About Raydium:

​​Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) and liquidity provider built on the Solana blockchain for the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX). Raydium’s protocol acts as a bridge for projects looking to expand to Solana and Serum.

About Solana:

Solana is the most performant blockchain in the world. It gives developers the confidence to build for the long term by delivering predictable scaling without compromising security or composability. Solana’s performance is driven by intra-shard parallelism, which is capable of processing thousands of smart contracts at once, and by Proof of History, an innovation in distributed timekeeping that unlocks low-latency, sub-second finality across the global state. To learn more, please visit https://solana.com/