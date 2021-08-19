Canada Plastics Pact Welcomes 12 New Partners

English French

OTTAWA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is welcoming 12 new Partners including leading consumer goods organizations, industry associations, governments, converters and recycling stewardship organizations from across Canada.



The CPP now has over 65 Partners that bring an eclectic set of perspectives to address collective challenges on the way towards ambitious 2025 targets to create a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada where it stays in the economy and out of the environment.

Since the CPP launched earlier this year, Partners have started work on a number of key initiatives to progress towards the 2025 targets. Significantly, last month, the CPP announced it would lead the consultation and implementation of the Consumer Goods Forum’s Golden Design Rules for Plastic Packaging Design within Canada which provide a framework that will result in less plastics overall and better plastics to the recycling system. In addition, the CPP is currently working to develop a Roadmap to achieve the 2025 targets along with a longer term vision for a circular economy for plastics in Canada that will be released this fall.

“That the Canada Plastics Pact has nearly doubled the number of Partners in just 6 months demonstrates unprecedented collaboration between businesses, governments and NGOs across the plastics value chain,” says George Roter, Managing Director, CPP. “The Partners joining today bring added regional diversity, new perspectives, ideas and industries which will be key to acting on the ambitious agenda set out by the CPP.”

Some of the new Partners announced today include: two Canada-wide industry associations; one of the country's largest health and hygiene companies; recycling organizations from across the country increasing CPP’s regional diversity; and three plastics converters representing a new area of the plastics value chain joining the work of CPP.

The new Partners of the CPP are: Bioform; Canadian Bottled Water Association (CBWA); City of Montreal Metropolitan Community (MMC); Dairy Processors Association of Canada (DPAC); Divert NS; Éco Entreprises Québec; GS1 Canada; Kimberly-Clark; Polytainers Inc; Recycling Council of British Columbia (RCBC); TerraCycle and Wentworth Technologies.

The Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is tackling plastic waste and pollution, as a multi-stakeholder, industry-led, cross-value chain collaboration platform. The CPP brings together Partners who are united behind a vision of creating a circular economy in Canada in which plastic waste is kept in the economy and out of the environment. It unites businesses, government, non-governmental organizations and other key actors in the local plastics value chain behind clear actionable targets for 2025. The Canada Plastics Pact is a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Plastics Pact network. It operates as an independent initiative of The Natural Step Canada, a national charity with over 25 years experience advancing science, innovation and strategic leadership aimed at fostering a strong and inclusive economy that thrives within nature’s limits.