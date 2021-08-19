Stop & Shop’s Annual Campaign to Support the United Service Organizations Raises Record-Breaking Total of Over $1.78 Million

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that its annual “Support Our Service Men and Women” fundraising campaign that benefits the United Service Organizations (USO) raised a record breaking $1.78M. A global, non-profit organization, the USO’s mission is to strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. Since the campaign’s inception more than seven years ago, Stop & Shop has helped raise more than $5 million for the USO.



“We are amazed by the generosity of our customers and associates for raising a record-breaking $1.78 million for the USO,” said Jennifer Brogan, Director of Community Relations for Stop & Shop. “From sending care packages to supporting military spouses to helping navigate the transition from military service to veteran status, our donation will offer vital resources to those serving our country as well as their families.”

During the month of July, customers who shopped in stores and online were asked if they would like to round up their total to the nearest dollar or donate an additional $1, $3, or $5, and

Stop & Shop donated 100% of the change to the USO.

“The result of this year’s campaign is an impressive demonstration of the nation’s gratitude for the military and we appreciate everyone who participated,” said Chad Hartman, Vice President, Development and Corporate Alliances. “It shows that when we come together to give more than thanks, we can help to make a real difference in the lives of those who serve us all. This donation will go toward our important USO mission and enable us to provide needed programs and services throughout the military journey that strengthen and connect service members and their families.”

To learn about Stop & Shop’s support for the USO and other community organizations, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

