TDWI Announces 2021 Best Practices Awards Winners

SEATTLE, WA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI , the premier source for in-depth education and research on all things data, is pleased to announce the 2021 winners of its annual Best Practices Awards.

TDWI's Best Practices Awards identify and honor companies that demonstrate excellence and innovation in developing, deploying, and maintaining analytics and data management applications. All nominated solutions were evaluated by TDWI analysts and faculty who selected the award winners based on business impact, maturity, innovation, and relevance in their field.

"We’re excited to bring back the Best Practices Awards this year," said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. “It’s truly amazing to see the level of hard work and innovation from everyone who submitted, and this year was no exception. The winners have produced outstanding results and we look forward to recognizing them in front of their peers this year in Orlando. Thank you to everyone who participated.”

TDWI Best Practices Awards recipients will be honored at the TDWI Orlando Conference , taking place November 15 - 18 at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, FL. Representatives from each company, along with their solution sponsors (if applicable), will receive their awards during the event.

Here are the 2021 TDWI Best Practices Awards winners :

Data Management



BNY Mellon

Solution Sponsor: Denodo

BI and Analytics

Co-winners:

Cleveland Clinic

Anadolu Sigorta

