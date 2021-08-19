CRN® Recognizes Kyligence on the 2021 Emerging Vendors List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Kyligence to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the Big Data category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel.



Organizations featured on the list—all six years old or younger—are selected across eight different categories: cloud, data center, security, big data, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), storage, and networking/unified communications. Chosen by the CRN editorial team, this annual list highlights the new and innovative technology suppliers that have shown an unwavering commitment to delivering the latest technology services and solutions through the IT channel.

“It’s rewarding that CRN recognized Kyligence as a vendor in the big data industry that has demonstrated innovation in the channel community,” said Li Kang, Head of North America, Kyligence. “We pride ourselves on our continued commitment to serving our customers and helping our channel partners succeed by providing them with the solutions they need to make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

With a commanding grasp of the IT industry’s unique needs, technology vendors featured on the CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list allow solution providers to tackle complex IT market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue across the board, and deliver customer-facing solutions that ensure the IT channel’s ongoing success well into the future.

“The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list honors forward-thinking technology suppliers that are redefining IT channel success by focusing on innovative products that help customers overcome the complex and ever-changing IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers in search of the latest innovative technologies can depend on the Emerging Vendors list as a trusted resource.”

The CRN 2021 Emerging Vendors list is featured in the August 2021 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

Tweet this: @Kyligence Honored as @CRN Emerging Vendor #cloud #BI #bigdataanalytics https://kyligence.io/newsroom/

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.



Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.



Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter .



About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kyligence Contact:

Kim Pegnato

33 Vine Communications

pr@kyligence.io

781-835-7118