California Mobility Works (CMW) and Imperium Motors to showcase the SagittaTM - a Revolutionary New Electric Vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that California Mobility Works (CMW), located in Milpitas, California, and Imperium Motors will host the unveiling of the SagittaTM EV on November 17th at the LA Auto Show. The three-wheel, four passengers SagittaTM will impress the automotive world with its innovative styling and superb engineering. The SagittaTM sets a new standard for aesthetics, passenger and cargo space, range, and value, and aims to dramatically expand the accessibility of environmentally responsible EV technology to a broad range of consumers. SagittaTM will also showcase new technology which allows easy configurability and a wide range of owner-defined interior features.



Following this unveiling, SagittaTM will begin initial testing and validation in mid 2022 and CMW will begin accepting reservations, with a target of reaching limited production in late 2022. Imperium is pleased to be CMW’s primary SagittaTM distribution partner.

“I am very excited to roll out this incredible new vehicle, which is not only a breakthrough in value for the EV market, but it is a thing of beauty and people will be pleasantly surprised by many innovations in the design,” commented Jim Shook, co-founder, and Chief Designer.



“Jim and his team have done a remarkable job with SagittaTM, which by the way means arrow in Latin, and as an EV enthusiast, I am totally confident in the product and the immediate and continued success it will have in the market,” remarked Scott Burton, CMW Chairman.

Anticipating high demand and the need for downstream partners, the distribution relationship with Imperium Motors is an important strategic element. “We are thrilled to team up with CMW and make SagittaTM a huge success. As a company focused on the EV market for many years, we are very confident that this vehicle will be a big winner,” commented Rick Curtis, Imperium Motors CEO.



About CMW

Founded in 2018 to design and manufacture Electric Vehicles, CMW’s mission is to transform the Electric Vehicle market by providing world-class EV’s specifically designed to expand and accelerate the already fast-growing EV market. The CMW strategy is to deliver superior value, without sacrificing style, performance, or safety, and continue to evolve new, innovative designs to become a leading EV company within five years. As CMW’s debut and initial flagship vehicle, SagittaTM will disrupt the EV market by making highly capable EVs available to a much broader range of consumers.

Founded by several luminaries of Silicon Valley including Kamal Consaga, Bobby Rekhi, and Jim Shook, CMW is pleased to partner with Imperium Motor Corp., is well positioned to grow rapidly and to become a major player in the EV market, who have brought technology companies to successful exit. Jim Shook was previously a co-founder of one of the first EV companies, Zebra Motors, in 1996 which developed and produced the Model Z roadster.

With facilities in Milpitas California, CMW has an experienced team of designers, engineers, and experienced management who are highly capable and motivated to achieve a successful launch of SagittaTM and a series of follow-on products.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company (IMC), a subsidiary of DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT), is an EV sales, marketing and distribution offering a wide variety of EV vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, e-bikes, buses and scooters. The addition of CMW to IMC’s list of OEM partners is a win-win scenario, as it will greatly strengthen IMC’s product offering, while IMC represents a ready-made distribution and service organization for CMW designed products.

www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT), is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

