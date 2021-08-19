DSV, 909 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT

Company Announcement No. 909



Pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, we hereby announce that:

Ernst Göhner Stiftung has on 19 August 2021 informed DSV Panalpina that, Ernst Göhner Stiftung holds 23,200,000 shares in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 9.67% of the entire share capital and voting rights in DSV Panalpina.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com





Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

