CarLotz Unveils First Major Brand Campaign

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has launched its first major brand campaign. Inspired by the company’s own values and mission to create the world’s best vehicle buying and selling experience, the campaign is designed to increase brand awareness and introduce people to the world’s smartest way of buying and selling used cars, through its unique consignment model. The campaign launched the week of August 2nd with out-of-home, radio and digital. Television, additional video content, sponsorships, local activations, influencer marketing and in-hub displays will follow in the coming weeks.



CarLotz was created as a peer-to-peer marketplace and a disruptor in the used-car category by virtue of its one-of-a-kind consignment model. “This campaign is all about flipping the script on what it means to buy used. We want to turn ‘used car’ into a badge you wear with pride,” said Michael Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer of CarLotz. “This work is a direct reflection of the pride our employees and our guests feel working with CarLotz. There is something special about the people who buy and sell at CarLotz. They know the true value of getting used and they love it,” he continued. “At the end of the day our job is to plant a flag in the category, continue to put the value back in the hands of buyers and sellers and remind people that, ‘it feels good to be a used car person’.” Richmond-based Arts & Letters developed the strategy and oversaw creative responsibilities for the campaign that will run across major DMAs including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Richmond, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Tampa.

“From the ground up, CarLotz is a company built around putting people first,” said Andy Grayson, Director of Strategy at Arts & Letters Creative Co. “So, when we looked at the category and saw that everyone else was focused on their process, we knew the right thing to do was to make the strategy all about people and the pride they feel buying used from CarLotz.” Noble People is overseeing the media planning and buying, and Familiar Creatures is responsible for the social.

“Arts & Letters came up with a strategy and creative platform built on a unique truth,” said Chapman. “I love that they, along with our other agency partners, were able to execute the strategy with humor and deliver a creative direction that changes the conversation from process to the feeling of pride and focuses on all the positives of buying and selling at CarLotz.”

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing™ business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing™ technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

