Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Pizza Fusion Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas Now Available At 50 Grocery Stores

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced their Wholly Owned Subsidiary Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas are now in stock and available at 50 grocery stores in Ohio & Pennsylvania. All three Gluten-Free Pizza Fusion frozen pizzas “Four Cheese”, “Founders Pie” and “The Vegan” are selling fantastically and because of the strong sales all 50 grocery stores have placed their second order with our distributor Gia Russo.

This week Bloomfield PA is holding its world-famous “Bloomfield Little Italy Days” an annual street festival filled with local vendors offering their goods. Jose Madrid Salsa (a wholly owned subsidiary of GMPR) will have a double booth set up, offering its Gourmet award-winning 28 salsas and a second booth featuring the three Pizza Fusion fully cooked gluten-free pizzas. If you are in the Pittsburgh area this Thursday through Sunday, bring the family down to Bloomfield Little Italy Days and pick up some great Salsa & Pizza.

James Vowler, President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated: “Over the past couple of weeks our local demo teams has sampled our delicious pizzas at many area supermarkets and the customer response has been amazing! Customers young and old have stopped by our demo tables to try our very Unique & Gourmet Pizzas and overwhelmingly the response has been extremely positive and has enticed our new customers to buy multiple pizzas that day. We have a lot of exciting corporate news to share over the next couple of weeks, and we will be putting out many press releases detailing our major accomplishments such as: the Steak Deal, Gelato, products into a huge new distributor, NASDAQ updates plus much more exciting happenings.”

‘We also invite our customers and shareholders to follow us at our corporate Twitter account ( @GourmetProvInt ) where we give weekly updates.’

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas now available at a grocery store near you:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked-on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The “Founders Pie” Pizza is topped with our custom-made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

“The Vegan” Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new “The Vegan” pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR’s Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa “The Healthy Fundraiser” has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada (shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon).

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi-award-winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award-winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company’s motto ‘Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!’.

PopsyCakes“The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel” debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel’s popular show “The Five” and the new bite-size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Christopher Street Products “Supporting the LGBT Community” sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick (exciting full details in a press release soon).

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

