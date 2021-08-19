Leavening Agents Market Size Worth USD 900 Million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leavening Agents Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Leavening Agents Market Information by Form, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to cross USD 900 Million by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR.

Market Scope

A leavening agent is a material that is primarily used to expand batters and doughs by eliminating gas from the mixtures and resulting in a porous and fluffy baked product. The three main leavening agents used in baking are baking soda, baking powder, and yeast. When such items are used in baking, cakes, bread, cookies, and muffins rise. The amount of gas created depends entirely on the type of leavening agent employed in the baking process. Fermentation, which emits carbon dioxide gas, can be used to leaven a product. Bakers' yeast is available as a pressed cake or powdered form and is made up of living cells of the yeast strain Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent companies in the leavening agents market are:

DSM (Netherlands)

Clabber Girl Corporation (US)

Sunkeen (China)

AB Mauri Food Inc. (US)

PURATOS (UK)

Lesaffre (France)

Kraft Foods Group Inc. (US)

Corbion N.V. (Netherlands)

Kudos Blends Limited (UK)

Market Drivers

Consumers are shifting their preferences toward healthier, gluten-free foods. This is a primary driving force in the leavening agent business. Bread is consumed by the majority of people on the planet. The usage of leavening agents in bread is fueling the expansion of the leavening agents' industry. Various marketing methods are also being implemented by the organizations, which are boosting the market for leavening agents.

COVID 19 Analysis

The market for leavening agents is unchanged. Due to the shutdown, the supply of raw materials came to a halt, and demand for leavening agents grew. People chose to cook bread and pastries at home because of social distancing rules. Because leavening agents are rarely used in baked goods, the supply was sufficient to meet the demands of the end users. Due to the lockdown, sales of non-edible products such as disinfectants, toilet paper, paper goods, and hand sanitizer were in high demand at the start of 2020, while sales of edible products such as bakery, meat products, and many others were up to par, as the supply of bakery was insufficient due to a labor shortage. The continuing coronavirus epidemic has increased demand for nutritious and functional bakery foods such as multi-grain, nut, and other healthy items. Given their larger variety and high health quotient, customers are purchasing more bakery products. It has been observed that persons suffering from lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity are consuming more bakery items.

Market Restraints

Along with the various dynamic reasons for the leavening agent market, a few difficulties can thwart its expansion. For foods to produce enough carbon dioxide, the ratio of leavening agents must be balanced. As the number of health-conscious consumers grows, this balance might be a serious problem for the leavening agents business.

Market Segmentation

The form segment of the leavening agents' market is directed by the physical segment, which will direct the market.

The application segment of the leavening agents' market is estimated to be led by the bakery products segment in the forecast period. Despite the lockdown measures, the sector is estimated to flourish as it is an essential item.

Regional Insights

Due to the massive development in the trend of healthy and gluten-free foods among Americans, North America is predicted to have the greatest leavening agents market share among these regions. The United States is the only country in North America that contributes significantly to leavening agents. As a result, North America is predicted to grow at a rapid pace over the projection period. In the year 2020, Europe accounted for the second biggest market share in the leavening agents market. However, an increase in Europeans' understanding of the health benefits of leavening agents has contributed to the market's expansion.

The Environmental Working Group which supports proposed legislation requiring the Food and Drug Administration to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the safety of food chemicals. The Food Chemical Reassessment Act of 2021 would establish an Office of Food Safety Assessment inside the FDA to ensure that chemicals that have entered the food supply chain through loopholes or that were previously assessed by the FDA decades ago are safe to eat. The bill also calls for an immediate review of PFAS, phthalates, TBHQ, titanium dioxide, potassium bromate, perchlorate, BHA, BHT, BVO, and propyl paraben, which are all harmful fluorinated chemicals found in food or food packaging.

