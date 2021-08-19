2022 Special Olympics USA Games Athletes Inspire Creation of First-of-its-Kind Fan Engagement App to Enhance USA Games Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs, in partnership with software solutions provider, Applied Training Solutions, LLC. (ATS) and cloud consulting provider, Solodev, debuts the first-of-its-kind fan engagement app for the USA Games taking place in Orlando, Florida in June 2022. The custom-built and immersive app – which was inspired by Special Olympics athletes themselves – elevates the Games experience and allows athletes, their families, coaches, volunteers and fans to start engaging well before the Games begin in June 2022.



“Since day one, myself and the entire organizing committee have been committed to creating an unforgettable Games experience, everything from the world-class destination, exceptional venues, and now the first-of-its-kind Special Olympics USA Games App,” said Joe Dzaluk, the President & CEO of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. “Partnering with talented athletes and industry leaders in cloud and software solutions, we are able to unveil a mobile app experience that will take the 2022 USA Games to the next level.”

The Special Olympics USA Games App was designed with the latest technology and is changing the game for USA Games attendees and participants. Special Olympics athletes helped shape the app by working with the development team to understand what was important and share obstacles they face. The goal is to ensure the app not only enhances the Games experience, but also provides solutions that appeal to athletes and all users. Now, all participants will have important event details right at their fingertips, so they can truly take in the once-in-a-lifetime moment of attending the biggest-ever Special Olympics USA Games in history.

This new, customizable app is an innovative enhancement to the traditional Special Olympics USA Games experience. Once you download the app, you can begin to seamlessly create custom Games schedules, view an interactive map with venue locations and distances, and start planning your trip to Orlando. In phase two, which will come later this fall, users will be able to create personalized profiles, look up and follow athletes and coaches, send cheer-on messages, access to virtual ticketing and opt-in for push notifications.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Orlando from June 5-12, 2022 and will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean and 125,000 spectators during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. This first-of-its-kind in Games history app will connect athletes, fans and participants and bring valuable resources to each, all with a click of a button.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games App is available on the Apple Store for iPhones and iPads, and also on Google Play Store for Android devices.

To learn more about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, visit www.2022USAGames.org. Follow the organization on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

About the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games is scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Jersey Mike’s Subs is the Presenting Partner and the event is hosted by Disney. During this magical week, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. The USA Games is hosted once every four years and showcases 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and 30 events throughout the week including forums and VIP receptions. Website: www.2022USAGames.org.

About ATS

Recognized as a leader in emergency preparedness training and readiness, ATS develops custom software to meet the needs of Federal and State governments, as well as commercial clients. Our solutions architects and engineers build modern cloud applications using leading industry technologies, frameworks, and methodologies. We provide expertise in custom mobile application development and have a successful track record in releasing to both iOS and Android platforms. We work closely and consistently with clients to build a delightful mobile user experience using proven technologies, integrations, and leading-edge solutions. Our Agile practices ensure customer focus, flexibility, and timely delivery of mobile app solutions. For more information, www.appliedtrg.com.

About Solodev

Solodev is the galaxy’s largest ecosystem of cloud and digital marketing services, from containers to content management to AI. With Solodev, developers and organizations can build and launch amazing customer experiences, power omnichannel strategies across the IoT, deploy custom cloud apps, and collaborate on digital transformation. Solodev also provides consulting, training, managed services, and 24/7 human support to help users succeed on their cloud journey. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner, Solodev has achieved rigorous competencies in Government, Education, Digital Customer Experience (DCX), and Public Safety & Disaster Response. Solodev products – including CMS, Kubernetes, and Personalize – can be purchased on-demand in the AWS Marketplace, through State and Federal contract vehicles, or online at www.solodev.com

