3DX Expands All Star Engineering & Manufacturing Team

Seattle, WA, Aug. 19, 2021 -- 3DX Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "3DX"), a state of the art additive manufacturer specializing in 3D Metal Printing, announces key hires to their management and operations team. The team driving the growth and strategy at 3DX Industries, Inc. now includes:



Charles Lukey

Charles “Luke” Lukey has over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing & project management industry. He began his career at Genie Industries in 1995, where he slashed process inefficiencies resulting in $500K in savings through the conversion of steel deliveries from batch to flow. At National Industrial Concepts he rapidly increased company revenues by $1M by leading the expansion of a value-added assembly line to capitalize on strategy growth opportunities. As a consultant at Gemba Research, LLC he taught Toyota Production System techniques in Europe and Asia. Most recently, his career led him to Marco Global, where he streamlined commercial fishing and food processing equipment manufacturing processes. Mr. Lukey, a graduate of Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA is also a Certified Training Within Industry (TWI) Instructor. Mr. Lukey is currently leading the 3DX Lean Initiative to teach & train 3DX’s machinists on various lean manufacturing methods.

Peter Divone Sr.

Mr. Divone is an accomplished Chemical Process Engineer with over 40 years of experience working with several multinational, FMCG companies including Colgate-Palmolive, RJR Nabisco and Unilever. In his 25+ years at Unilever R&D, Mr. Divone held positions as Director of Global R&D Process Skin Care and Cleansing Process Engineering and Director of Site Operations, Tech Services and SHE. Mr. Divone’s patented batch and semi-continuous personal care liquids manufacturing designs can be found in 20 factories and 8 pilot plants in 12 countries around the world. Mr. Divone was the Project Leader for the creation of 2 multi-million dollar, state of the art, foods and personal care products pilot plants in NJ and CT. Mr. Divone is an incredibly strong asset for 3DX’s manufacturing shops. Mr. Divone’s high-speed volume production experience, big data analysis and supervision of working capital fits well within 3DX’s ‘more-on-demand’ production profile. His previous roles have provided him with the necessary components to help 3DX further continue to develop warehouses and machine shops that follow the “lean manufacturing” model. Mr. Divone is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Bridgeport (UB) in Connecticut and is a member of UB’s Innovation Center and Engineering Advisory Boards. Peter is currently working with 3DX Industries Inc. forming relationships with major Universities to expand the Company’s 3D Printing/ Additive Manufacturing footprint.

Chris Camarra

Chris is an accomplished and goal-focused professional with experience in developing and executing investor relations strategy for corporate development. He is an articulate communicator, serving as the point of contact for the investment community, corporate communications partners, and senior management. His experiences and skills include Corporate Advisory, Investor Communications, and Strategic planning. Mr. Camarra possesses an extensive network of contacts throughout the public markets and a strong knowledge of SEC/FINRA compliance.

Ken Neal

Ken is a well-versed manufacturing industry professional with a spanning resume in the field. Ken began machining in 1980 with his father before moving to Washington in 1995. His professional career began in 1995 as the Manager of Van Fleet Precision, where he worked for over 14 years. He went on to become CNC Department Manager of Canyon Hydro, a position that he held for over 8 years. His most recent position is with Ingersoll Cutting Tools as a Field Engineer. Mr. Neal is assisting with Job Quoting & Job Quoting reviews.

Levon Barsoumian

Levon Barsoumian is an experienced professional who has provided manufacturing support for biotech, solar, and communications clients, and full service legal service for small businesses. He obtained his Bachelors of Science from University of Southern California in Biomedical (Biochemical) Engineering and also played Rugby at USC. Sigma Phi Delta. In addition, he holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia. From 2013 to 2016 he was employed at Berberian & Company. Mr. Barsoumian has also worked at Sanmina, Paramit Corporation, Western Digital, and Oliff & Berridge, PLC. Mr. Barsoumian currently serves as an IP & Engineering Advisor and will assist with initial IP audits of 3DX facilities and assets.

Delvecchio Parks

Delvecchio Parks is a seasoned legal professional who specializes in business consulting, contract formation, and business asset protection, labor relations, and conflict resolution. He obtained his Bachelors of Science and Master of Science in Psychology from Georgia Southern University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois-Chicago. He has passed the bar in the States of California and Georgia. He is currently licensed to practice law in Georgia. During his legal career, he has focused on employment and labor law. Mr. Parks is serving as Legal Advisor to 3DX Industries, Inc and will help with contractual agreements and other legal matters.

"Our business plan is being executed at a rapid & steady pace. We are excited about our growth and future prospects,” stated Roger Janssen, CEO and Chairman of 3DX Industries, Inc. “The additions to our team will allow us to continue our expansion in the 3D Binder Jetting space,” Mr. Janssen added.

"You can never have too many qualified personnel on your team,” stated Nicholas Coriano, VP and Board Member of 3DX Industries, Inc. “We are fostering a culture where some of the brightest and best individuals can come together to form a team capable of making a massive difference in the way products are designed and manufactured, using 3D printing and cutting edge manufacturing techniques,” Mr. Coriano added.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D plastic printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and traditional manufacturing services as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About Binder Jet: 3DX uses an additive manufacturing process, otherwise known as three-dimensional printing which materializes an object—or mold for an object—layer by layer out of powdered material, a binding agent and a digital file. The process is also referred to as Binder Jetting Technology. Binder Jetting is a powder bed process, where a binder is used to selectively ‘print’ the desired part shape by adhesively joining the metal particles. After the jetting process, the green part is sintered in a furnace to burn off the binder and then an infiltrant, typically bronze or copper, is melted and drawn into the part to fill in the remaining spaces within the sintered metal powder skeleton to create a dense component. The resulting parts combine properties from both the metal powder and the infiltrant.

