Dykema Selects FileTrail GPS for Information Governance

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, Inc. today announced that Dykema, a leading national law firm serving businesses worldwide, has selected FileTrail GPS as part of an initiative to upgrade its records retention program. FileTrail Governance Policy Suite is the leading information governance and records management solution for law firms.



“As we introduce new ways for our lawyers, staff and clients to collaborate, we’re conscious that we need to adapt our information governance processes as well,” says Myka Hopgood, director of research and practice services at Dykema. “Our vision is to take a more holistic approach to records retention across both our electronic and physical files. We want to automate as much as possible so that our teams are working efficiently, while also minimizing risks to the firm.”

FileTrail GPS will replace LegalKEY, the firm’s legacy records management tool, and integrate with its electronic information repositories, including NetDocuments. In addition, Dykema will use the integration between Intapp Walls and FileTrail to apply access controls across all records to address ethical screening, client confidentiality and other security requirements.

“The more efficiently we manage information, the more quickly we can respond to clients, regardless of where our lawyers and staff are working. What is particularly powerful about FileTrail GPS is the ‘single pane of glass’—the ability for our information governance team to see across all repositories within the firm, including physical records, the DMS, and file shares, as well as business applications,” says Ed Empamano, CIO, Dykema. “That visibility gives our team the ability to monitor compliance, adapt our processes and plan how we can best support future growth.”

Dykema chose FileTrail after a rigorous evaluation process.

“After speaking to multiple industry contacts, getting deep-dive demonstrations at ILTACON and doing our research and due diligence, it was clear that FileTrail has listened closely to what law firms need,” adds Hopgood. “The fact that FileTrail GPS is cloud-based is important to us, from a security point of view. We like that the FileTrail team is extremely service-oriented, with great support, and has a user group community where we can learn and share ideas. Best of all, we have team members who are already familiar with FileTrail and are very excited about the latest enhancements.”

FileTrail will enable Dykema to automatically apply retention policies and automate workflows for disposition across both physical and electronic records. Dykema also plans to use FileTrail GPS Matter Mobility Manager to implement workflows for client file transfers.

“Reducing information risks is important not only to our firm, but also to our clients, who expect their outside legal counsel to safeguard their information,” says Shannon Barr, information governance and records manager, Dykema. “Over the past few years, we have taken steps to apply retention policies on the electronic documents within our document management system. The fact that FileTrail GPS integrates with NetDocuments will make it even easier to automate workflows for retention and disposition. And for physical records, we’re looking forward to making records retrieval and chain of custody tracking more transparent and convenient for all our users.”

About Dykema

Dykema serves business entities worldwide on a wide range of complex legal issues. Dykema lawyers and other professionals in 13 U.S. offices work in close partnership with clients—from startups to Fortune 100 companies—to deliver outstanding results, unparalleled service and exceptional value in every engagement. www.dykema.com

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. For more information about FileTrail records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

