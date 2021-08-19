New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G mobile services: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126493/?utm_source=GNW
The report discusses the pricing, content/service propositions and go-to-market approaches used by various operators. It also provides an assessment of the impact of 5G on operator KPIs.
This report answers the following questions.
- What are the early results of mobile 5G launches?
- What impact have 5G services had on operator KPIs?
- What are the different go-to-market approaches adopted by mobile operators for 5G?
- What are the pros and cons of various pricing approaches such as volume-based pricing, speed tiering and service-based pricing?
- What types of content and value-added services can be bundled into 5G tariffs?
- What types of 5G smartphones are available and at what prices?
The following companies are included as case studies.
- Deutsche Telekom (Germany)
- Elisa (Finland)
- NTT DOCOMO (Japan)
- O2 (UK)
- PCCW (Hong Kong)
- SK Telecom (South Korea)
- T-Mobile (USA)
- Taiwan Mobile (Taiwan)
- TIM (Italy)
