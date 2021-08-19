Cellular drones: case studies and analysis

"Cellular drones present a new and interesting opportunity for operators, but it is unclear exactly what roles these operators will play in the value chain. ". This report details the strategies taken by operators who are already active in the cellular drones market, as well as those taken by vendors with aviation experience who are supporting operators.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular drones: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126611/?utm_source=GNW


This report answers the following questions.

  • What roles do operators play in the cellular drones value chain?
  • How are operators building the capabilities required to provide cellular drones services?
  • What are operators doing to monetise the cellular drones opportunity?

The following companies are included as case studies.

  • BT
  • Droniq (Deutsche Telekom)
  • Skyward (Verizon)
  • Telefónica
  • Telia
  • TEOCO
  • Thales
  • Vodafone


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126611/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data