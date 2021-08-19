New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellular drones: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126611/?utm_source=GNW







This report answers the following questions.





What roles do operators play in the cellular drones value chain?

How are operators building the capabilities required to provide cellular drones services?

What are operators doing to monetise the cellular drones opportunity?

The following companies are included as case studies.





BT

Droniq (Deutsche Telekom)

Skyward (Verizon)

Telefónica

Telia

TEOCO

Thales

Vodafone



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________