Cellular drones: case studies and analysis

This report answers the following questions.
- What roles do operators play in the cellular drones value chain?
- How are operators building the capabilities required to provide cellular drones services?
- What are operators doing to monetise the cellular drones opportunity?
The following companies are included as case studies.
- BT
- Droniq (Deutsche Telekom)
- Skyward (Verizon)
- Telefónica
- Telia
- TEOCO
- Thales
- Vodafone
