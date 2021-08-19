Informa Tech Automotive Group Launches All-New Wards Intelligence Website

DETROIT, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Tech Automotive Group announces the launch of their all-new Wards Intelligence website. Launching August 2021, Wards Intelligence new look enables subscribers to access expert-led insight, easily at the click of mouse. Intelligence is delivered across industry-defining trends autonomy, connectivity, electrification, markets, mobility, and propulsion.



Wards Intelligence provides unlimited (instant) access to the latest industry insights, research, data and forecasting from one of the most trusted names in Automotive information services, at the click of a mouse. As a subscriber you’ll also receive recommendations based on your interests, right in your subscription box, alerts highlighting new content best suited to you, and access to our subscriber events.

UNINTERRUPTED INDUSTRY INSIGHT | Wards Intelligence provides expert analysis on current and future automotive trends, delivered daily. A Wards Intelligence Subscription offers convenient digital access to valuable content. Users can search for the newest analysis or topics of interest, finding expert insight at the click of a mouse.

FORECASTING & DATA: TREND & QUANTITATIVE FORECASTING / HISTORICAL + CURRENT DATA | Wards Intelligence provides the global auto industry with product plans, quantitative data, consulting, and OEM strategy in markets, connectivity, mobility, autonomy, propulsion, and electrification.

COMPETITOR INSIGHT | Trend tracking and interviews with leading executives from ecosystem players means you can stay on top of your market and keep an eye on the companies leading the space.

COMMUNITY | Engage with your industry colleagues both online and in-person, via our interactive surveys, or by attending our online or in-person events.

Our team of expert analysts equip clients with the knowledge they need to make better decisions and ultimately stay one step ahead of the competition.

Looking for insights into new technologies entering the Automotive market? Need unique analysis of OEM strategy? Want access to original research, forecasts and historical sales and market data?

There’s never been a better time to subscriber to Wards Intelligence! We’ve made it easier than ever for subscribers to keep on top of the Automotive Trends. With a new look, and better user experience, access to expert intelligence, is a mere mouse click away.

To become a subscriber, and benefit from convenient digital access to valuable automotive intelligence, then email WardsIntelligence@Informa.com today.

ABOUT WARDS INTELLIGENCE

The Wards story began in 1924, when our founder began tracking stock market and business statistics. The popularity of this data led to the creation of a newsletter on vehicle production. He would stand outside the automaker factory gates and asked the workers how many cars they had built that day. Before long, automaker execs saw our numbers as more reliable than those their middle managers gave them, and the Wards reputation for data accuracy was born.

Over the decades, the Wards Intelligence brand has grown into a collection of valuable services used by major automakers, top suppliers, financial firms, and policy makers. Mainstream media from the Wall Street Journal to NPR, and groups such as the Federal Reserve Board regularly cite our insights.

From the board room to the design center, from the plant floor to the dealer showroom, our audience consists of ​all key aspects in the industry. With our team of subject matter experts, we promise to deliver the appropriate tools and insights to ensure our global community is successful in 2021 and beyond.



To find out more about Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Wards Intelligence, please visit https://wardsintelligence.informa.com/ or download the brochure.

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. Our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into the automotive and technology industry with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company’s position within it. Our mission is to look well beyond the headlines to research trends that will impact ​the bottom line of this innovative industry in the months and years to come. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-group

