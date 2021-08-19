Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company Expands Leadership Team with Hiring of Pruett

METAIRIE, La., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Surplus Lines Insurance Company has hired Donna K Pruett as it expands its leadership team.

Donna brings with her over 25 years of both primary and excess casualty experience. In her prior roles, Ms. Pruett held several management positions with Everest, AIG, Atlantic Mutual and Home Insurance. Donna said, “I am excited to be a part of such an energetic and progressive organization. Gray Surplus has a true focus on innovative underwriting, attention to their clients and the care of their employees - it is a rare combination I have been lucky to find.” Phil Joschko, Executive Vice President of Gray Surplus, added, “We’re very excited to have Donna onboard. Her depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities will complement our growing team of excess casualty professionals.”

