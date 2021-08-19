New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The role of platforms in developing and deploying vendors’ telecoms solutions" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126612/?utm_source=GNW

A platform-based approach can enable independent software vendors (ISVs) to respond to operators that want to develop and deploy new solutions, functions or processes. Platforms also support the DevOps needs of ISV development teams as they decompose applications into microservices, add new data sources and incorporate analytics models.





In this report, we define the characteristics of platforms, the drivers for their use in the telecoms industry, and the implications for ISVs. We assess the maturity of these platforms, their features and capabilities, and the steps that ISVs need to take to implement a cloud and network IT transformation.





The report answers the following questions.





What is a platform?

How mature are the different platforms?

What components are in a modern platform?

How can ISVs benefit from using a platform?

How are platforms being implemented?

Companies mentioned in this report include:





Amdocs

Netcracker

Nokia

Red Hat

Subex



