Innovation in FMC bundles: case studies and analysis

We provide case studies for six operators and analyse how they are using their service advantages, catering to changing customer behaviour and expanding into non-core services.
This report answers the following questions.
- How are operators innovating their FMC bundling propositions?
- How are operators addressing the needs of 18–35 year olds?
- How are operators positioning hard FMC bundles?
- How are operators positioning their value-added services portfolios alongside their FMC propositions?
- How successful have operators been with innovative FMC bundling propositions?
The following companies are featured in case studies.
- China Mobile (China)
- Proximus (Belgium)
- Telefónica (Spain)
- Telekom Deutschland (Germany)
- Telekom Slovenije (Slovenia)
- Virgin Media (UK)
