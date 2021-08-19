Innovation in FMC bundles: case studies and analysis

"There is scope for operators to offer more-innovative features in their FMC bundles. ". Operators are differentiating their fixed–mobile convergence (FMC) offers to maximise revenue and subscriber market share.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovation in FMC bundles: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124325/?utm_source=GNW
We provide case studies for six operators and analyse how they are using their service advantages, catering to changing customer behaviour and expanding into non-core services.

This report answers the following questions.

  • How are operators innovating their FMC bundling propositions?
  • How are operators addressing the needs of 18–35 year olds?
  • How are operators positioning hard FMC bundles?
  • How are operators positioning their value-added services portfolios alongside their FMC propositions?
  • How successful have operators been with innovative FMC bundling propositions?

The following companies are featured in case studies.

  • China Mobile (China)
  • Proximus (Belgium)
  • Telefónica (Spain)
  • Telekom Deutschland (Germany)
  • Telekom Slovenije (Slovenia)
  • Virgin Media (UK)


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124325/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data