New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovation in FMC bundles: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124325/?utm_source=GNW

We provide case studies for six operators and analyse how they are using their service advantages, catering to changing customer behaviour and expanding into non-core services.





This report answers the following questions.





How are operators innovating their FMC bundling propositions?

How are operators addressing the needs of 18–35 year olds?

How are operators positioning hard FMC bundles?

How are operators positioning their value-added services portfolios alongside their FMC propositions?

How successful have operators been with innovative FMC bundling propositions?

The following companies are featured in case studies.





China Mobile (China)

Proximus (Belgium)

Telefónica (Spain)

Telekom Deutschland (Germany)

Telekom Slovenije (Slovenia)

Virgin Media (UK)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124325/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________