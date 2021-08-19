Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of FVCB, XENT, MSON, and SBKK

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FVCB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale FVCB to BRBS. Under the terms of the merger agreement FVCB shareholders will received 1.1492 shares of BRBS for each share of FVCB owned.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NasdaqGM: XENT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of XENT to Medtronic plc for $28.25 in cash for each share of XENT owned.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MSON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MSON to Bioventus, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSON shareholders will receive 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or $28.00 in cash, for each share of MSON owned.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBKK to CVB Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement SBKK shareholders will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 in cash for each share of SBKK owned.

