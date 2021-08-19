Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CLDB, IKNX, SAFM, and VEI

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cortland Bancorp (NasdaqCM: CLDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLDB to Farmers National Banc Corp.

IKONICS Corporation (NasdaqGS: IKNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IKNX to TeraWulf, Inc. for $5.00 in cash per share of IKNX owned.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SAFM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SAFM to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 in cash for each share of SAFM owned.

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the acquisition of VEI by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEI shareholders will receive 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock and $1.20 in cash for each share of VEI they own.

