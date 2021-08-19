New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optimising the operator TV opportunity: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124324/?utm_source=GNW

It identifies three types of approach that operators can take towards TV and video, with case studies for each. The report also outlines the conditions that are necessary for operators that take each approach to succeed.





This report answers the following questions.





Can operators generate significant connectivity revenue without TV/video?

How are changes in the value of content changing operators’ strategies for TV and sports rights?

How do the strategies vary with the size of the operator involved?

Will super aggregation become the only successful approach to operator TV?

Are there best-practice examples of how operators have revised their strategies in light of the changing dynamics?

The following companies are included as case studies.





AT&T

BT

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT)/Viaplay

Salt

Telekom Deutschland (Deutsche Telekom Group)

Telecom Italia (TIM)

T-Mobile Poland (Deutsche Telekom Group)

Vodafone España



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06124324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________