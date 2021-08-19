Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market to Reach USD 26.1 Billion by 2026 at 22% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Mobile Apps And Web Analytics Market information by Deployment, by Components, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market is estimated to rise exponentially USD 26.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a phenomenal CAGR of 22%.

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Scope:

The mobile apps and web analytics market witnesses continually rising revenues. These analytics platforms enable users to understand how much traffic a website or mobile app draws and pick out fraudulency and check other aspects of digital campaigns to ensure that they are accurate and not sub-optimal.

With the rising demand for rich, privacy-friendly analytics to check end user’s preferences and what they like most and make the best decisions based on product pages, the market is projected to garner significant traction across the globe.

Dominant Key Players on Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Covered Are:

Microsoft (US)

Amplitude Inc. (US)

Google (US)

UXCam Inc. (US)

Oracle (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Facebook (US)

Adobe (US)

Upland Software Inc. (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Flurry (US)

AppsFlyer (US)

Mixpanel (US)

Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Global Enterprises to Deliver Frictionless Digital Journeys to Customers Defines Market Landscape

Additionally, increasing adoption of mobile apps and web analytics for customer acquisition and optimize digital marketing & advertising campaigns are major trends boosting the market size. Proliferation of traditional web analytics and application performance management (APM), providing real-time analysis to identify issues and improve digital customer experience.

Besides, rising uses of big-data behavioral solutions and content analytics solutions for web and mobile apps by various businesses to capture, record, analyze, and replay digital sessions with customers create substantial market opportunities. This, as a result, would benefit the mobile apps and web analytics market. Also, increased mobile apps and web analytics used by marketing professionals and advertisement companies increase market shares, enhancing the digital customer experience.

Rising Complexity of Application Integration Hampers Market Growth

Every business must recognize the value that data brings to decision-making. However, mobile learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) has enormously affected how people collaborate with machines. On the other hand, the demand for experiences that are more custom fitted is changing each day.

The world of mobile applications has ceaselessly grown and improved in recent years due to the advancement of AI-related user engagement. All these factors act as major headwinds for the market growth, presenting challenges of lack of domain-specific expertise.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market is segmented into components, deployments, applications, verticals, and regions. The component segment is sub-segmented into solutions and services. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud-based.

The application segment is sub-segmented into customer relationship management, mobile advertising & marketing analytics, application testing & analytics, search engine tracking & ranking, content marketing, marketing automation, event tracking, social media & email marketing management, heat map analytics, advertising optimization, and others.

The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, healthcare, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America heads the global mobile apps and web analytics market. Factors like the strong presence of major mobile apps developers & web analytics solution providers, and well-established technology development centers drive the market growth. Besides, vast technological advances, substantial R&D investments, and the growing demand for advanced mobile apps and web analytics solutions are major market trends.

Other key factors bolstering the market growth include the growing demand for website analytics solutions for analyzing and managing the geographical distribution of website traffic. Growing focus of organizations across the region on enhancing digital platforms to improve customer experience by boosting their website operation performance fosters regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Mobile Apps And Web Analytics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted mobile apps and web analytics positively. The market has been witnessing a constant uptick over the past few months. Technology providers are making substantial investments to foster R&D activities to enables users to see how much traffic a website or mobile app receives.

With the COVID-19 crises expected to extend beyond 2021, the need for social media management, targeting & behavioral analysis, display advertising optimization, and multichannel campaign analysis, are expected to increase phenomenally during years to come.

Competitive Analysis

The mobile apps & web analytics market is estimated to witness significant product launches and several strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Mature industry players also make significant investments in research and development activities and expansions.

For instance, recently, on June 10, 2021, Glassbox (Israel), a provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, announced the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) with 100 MN investment.

This is a significant milestone for Glassbox representing its commitment to growth in the near term and providing the resources to fuel innovation towards its unique AI-driven vision for Experience Intelligence. Additionally, the IPO funding would allow Glassbox to maintain its impressive momentum as a high-growth SaaS company in a rapidly evolving digital market.

