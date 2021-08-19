Cuddle Clones Earns Place on Inc. 5000 for Fourth Time

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuddle Clones (https://cuddleclones.com/) revealed it has been named No. 1,189 in the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the country’s fastest growing private companies. This is the fourth time Cuddle Clones has earned its place in the list -- a feat accomplished by only one in 10 companies that make the Inc. 5000 list. It’s especially remarkable that, despite the unheard of challenges presented in 2020, Cuddle Clones saw growth of 407 percent.



Cuddle Clones is the leader in the online creation and sale of made-to-order plush pet replicas and other custom pet products. It recognizes the unbreakable bond of love and affection between people and their animals, and that the bond is sometimes disrupted because of travel, going away to college, military deployment, or sadly, the loss of a pet.

“This last year has been the toughest in our short history and we’re excited that our hard work and perseverance has been recognized,” said Adam Greene, Cuddle Clones co-founder and CMO. “Our growth is in indication of the joy our amazing staff and craftspeople have brought to pet owners and families around the world. We’re especially excited because our continuing success means that much more we can give to animal shelters around the United States in money, medicine and toys.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s editor in chief. “Building one of the fastest growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve just lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

ABOUT CUDDLE CLONES

Cuddle Clones was founded in 2010 and creates custom plush replicas of people’s pets and other custom pet products, including golf club head covers, slippers, clothing and more. It is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. For more information, call 800-793-0870, email info@cuddleclones.com, or visit https://cuddleclones.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Martin Stein

Orca Communications

martin.stein@orcapr.com