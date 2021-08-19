AllStar Health announces implementation of distribution and sales of Gold River Products beginning with their “Dr. Bond’s Gummy Line”

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllStar Health Brands (OTC Pink: ALST) and Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announce the formation of a partnership in a new venture in distribution.



“The wait is over,” explains Pete Wanner, CEO of AllStar. “We are excited about the launch of Gold River’s products and to be the first in line to purchase GRPS products. We have a number of distributors anxiously awaiting their products, Dr. Bond’s Gummy line: Sleepy Watermelon, Relief Raspberry and Calming Mango.”

This is a game changer for the CBD industry. Gold River has created a high-grade formulation that targets specific consumer issues. We have not seen any formulations like this. We’ve tried them, tested them, sampled them and the results are very supportive. This isn’t your average CBD gummy. Not by a long shot. Our initial distribution will be in Jamaica and Florida. Now that we have product, we will be engaging in larger distribution channels including the United States, Mexico, Canada as well as the adjacent Islands. What intrigues us most about Gold River is their product line, which is unique, high end and in our opinion, a fresh and new in the nutraceutical world. It will set the gold standard. They did it right, and their video is spot on. https://youtu.be/l5jg5Xvjf1o

“We will be marketing online as well through http://vividcbd.com and the AllStar Website.”

“AllStar Health Brands is the perfect team member to our new partnership,” says Chairman of the Board of Gold River Productions, Richard Goulding, M.D. “AllStar and the marketplace have been more than patient as COVID upset out timetable. Together wnow see the whole picture and can’t wait to turn our combined sales and distribution networks loose aiming to satisfy the pent up demands.”

Wanner further explained, “What intrigues us the most is scalability where we already see the potential for increased sales as Dr. Bond and Dr. Goulding talk about the nutraceutical products they are working on and hope to introduce to the markets in the near term future The gummy line is the first of many to come.” https://youtu.be/iFFrLStY00M

About AllStar Health Brands (ALST)

AllStar Health Brands has a number of distribution networks that involve sales of nutraceutical and other health equipment to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hospital equipment, health testing, PPE have dominated the Company’s activities over the last 18 months, but in that time, the Company also formed contacts for supply and for sale, largely in the US and Canada, but also stretching into other Western Hemisphere countries. The ability to move PPE, testing suppliers and health equipment is now being enhanced with Nutraceutical products, which can be moved along the same distribution networks already established.

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and now Stem Cells. With a unique staff of physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states on an unprecedented level. Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible and make stem cells a widely accepted entity that will benefit thousands. Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River’s control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’ ’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance; new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment; fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.