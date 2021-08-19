Wisely Reveals New Features Designed to Help Restaurants Enhance the Guest Experience Despite Tech Overload, Labor Shortage, Pandemic Surge 

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wisely , the leading Customer Intelligence platform for restaurants and No. 300 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, announced today several new features that will be showcased during its Customer Intelligence Summer Summit on Thursday, August 26 at 1 p.m. ET.



The 60-minute release event will introduce a variety of product enhancements that offer restaurants a virtual helping hand at the front door, new ways to integrate and access customer data, and even smarter, automated marketing. The following features will be available for immediate use starting Aug. 26:

List Assist: An all-new way to support hosts and reduce manual work with a sequence of customizable automated reminder texts that encourage waitlist guests to return to be seated, faster—and remove them from the list automatically if they no-show

Feedback Automations: Create and deploy surveys triggered based on guest behavior—sent via email or SMS with reporting that gets feedback to ops, marketing, and execs faster

Embedded Profile: Contextualize customer feedback by seeing details from the Wisely CRM—frequency, history, most recent visit details, etc.—synced with Wisely direct survey replies

Recommended Marketing Automations: Drive results faster with dozens of pre-built email and SMS automations that are proven to motivate customers to act

Wisely In Your Pocket: A limited-release iPhone version of the Wisely Host App that gives restaurant managers access to Wisely on-the-go



The Summer Summit will include conversations with Wisely’s community of restaurant operators, including The Old Spaghetti Factory, Sonny’s BBQ, Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse, Hawkers, Next Door American Eatery, The RAM, Union Joints, Superica, King’s Dining & Entertainment, and Barcelona Wine Bar. Many of Wisely’s newly announced tech partners—ChowNow, Fiserv, GoTab, PAR Technologies, Ready, Sparkfly, and Vert Digital—will also share how they’re working with Wisely to create a 360-degree view of each restaurant customer.

“It’s both amazing and overwhelming how much technology and data restaurants now have at their disposal,” said Mike Vichich, Wisely Cofounder and CEO. “At Wisely, we believe that technology should serve restaurants, not the other way around. Our newest features enable restaurants to streamline operations, boost efficiency, enhance the guest experience, and, ultimately, drive long-term customer retention, frequency, and spend. With support from our tech partners, we are unlocking valuable insights like customer lifetime value and helping restaurants find and retain high-value guests.”

To register for Wisely’s virtual Customer Intelligence Summer Summit, visit https://www.getwisely.com/summer21 .

About Wisely

Wisely is the leading Customer Intelligence platform for restaurants and was ranked No. 300 on the 2021 Inc 5000 list. Wisely enables brands like Chuy’s, First Watch, Fat Brands Inc. QSR Division, P.F. Chang’s, and hundreds more to personalize the guest experience to maximize customer lifetime value and build a profitable future with data. Wisely’s best-in-class software solutions include the first-ever CDP purpose-built for restaurants, an all-in-one CRM with Marketing Automation, Waitlist, Reservations, Table & Order Management, and Guest Sentiment. Say goodbye to transactions and hello to customers with Wisely. Visit www.getwisely.com .

Contact:

Madison McGillicuddy, ICR

WiselyPR@icrinc.com