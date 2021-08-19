FFPC Begins Relief Efforts Following 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake in Haiti

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti's southern peninsula, 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince, early on Saturday, August 14.



Hundreds have died and thousands have been injured as a result of the quake. “The damage in the south is truly catastrophic. Hospitals, churches, schools have collapsed,” said Bishop Oge Beauvoir, Executive Director of Food For The Poor Haiti.

This southern region of Haiti is no stranger to disaster, as it was devastated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Haitians were already burdened by social and political tumult in recent months. Last month’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has caused tension and civil unrest. In addition, a rise in COVID-19 cases has placed strain on hospitals across the Caribbean nation.

“It's a matter of life and death for so many people on the streets. We need emergency relief. We need medicines, hygiene items, we need tents, we need water. As usual, we count on you to come and help. You did in the past; we are quite sure that you will do it again today. So on behalf of those who have been affected by this earthquake, I thank you. I’m convinced that, once again, you are with us. Through your help and your present support, we will come out of it.”

Food For The Poor Canada has been supporting families across Haiti for 13 years. Over the last year, Canadians, working with Food For The Poor, have built 45 houses, providing families in the northern town of Derac a safe and beautiful home. Our most recent container of food left earlier this month; on August 11, we supported vulnerable communities by shipping a 40-foot container of over 790,000 meals worth of dried vegetable soup mix, nuts, and barley, and 300 baby layette bags for mothers and their children. These items will be distributed to the most needy communities and families.

In the coming weeks, we are committed to helping Haiti recover from the earthquake’s devastation as communities in southern Haiti deal with the aftermath. We are working with Food For The Poor Haiti to rebuild homes and respond to the greatest immediate needs of families affected by this disaster.

You can help Food For The Poor Canada deliver aid to Haiti by making a donation. Visit www.foodforthepoor.ca/support/donate/emergency-relief-donation to provide emergency supplies to those in need.

About Food For The Poor Canada

Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC) empowers communities in Latin America and the Caribbean through five areas of investment: food, health, housing, education, and income-generating projects.

FFPC responds to urgent needs while building community and social infrastructure. FFPC utilizes the pre-existing networks of local affiliated organizations to better sustain and grow the communities they serve. Through trusted partners, FFPC has strengthened its emergency preparedness and responds effectively to emergencies and natural disasters when they occur.

**Over the last 13 years, FFPC and our donors have built 158 homes, 34 schools, as well as shipped and distributed $41,000,000 in food, educational and medical supplies to communities in LAC.

