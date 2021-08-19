Larry Kaumeyer named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s next CEO

English French

OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, Manitoba, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC), one of the country’s largest and longest-standing conservation organizations, today announces that Larry Kaumeyer will become its chief executive officer this fall.



“I’ve been an avid supporter of Ducks Unlimited Canada my entire life. It’s an honour to be joining a team that delivers such a meaningful and tangible impact on the landscape,” says Kaumeyer. “I look forward to building on this record of success.”

Kaumeyer grew up on a cattle farm outside of Calgary, Alta., where his passion for nature and the outdoors first began. In recent decades, he’s held leadership roles in the energy and financial sectors while volunteering with conservation-based non-profit organizations. Today, he’s well known as a senior strategic advisor for the Government of Alberta where he’s carried forward his commitment to conservation by helping deliver many science-based environmental and climate policies, forging strong relationships with influential politicians across parties, and partnering with industry leaders across the agriculture, energy, and forestry sectors to advance sustainability efforts.

“This is a critical moment in our collective effort to mitigate climate change and protect our natural resources and wildlife habitats,” says Kaumeyer. “I am proud and humbled to lead the Ducks Unlimited Canada team and collaborate with our partners across industries and sectors to create positive outcomes for our natural spaces—and our communities that depend on them.”

To date, DUC has conserved more than 6.6 million acres across the country through its habitat programs and influenced 195.2 million more through partnerships and policy efforts. The organization is guided by its in-house team of conservation scientists who are world-leaders in wetland and waterfowl biology and ecology. DUC also delivers award-winning education programs designed to equip the next generation with the tools and knowledge to become the conservationists of tomorrow.

“As we increase the scale of our conservation efforts to conserve and restore more wetland and grassland habitats and contribute to Canada’s climate and biodiversity goals, Larry’s leadership skills, experience across industries, and propensity for relationship building will be instrumental in our ongoing success,” says Kevin Harris, president of DUC.

Kaumeyer will be joining DUC on October 4, 2021. Karla Guyn, DUC’s current CEO, will remain in place to assist with the transition until her retirement at the end of that month.

For more information, visit www.ducks.ca



Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, landowners and Indigenous Peoples to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f4f9dcd-d5f2-4617-b461-0732767b9253