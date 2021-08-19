Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 August 2021

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc (“the Company”) announces that it has been notified of market purchases of shares on 19 August 2021 by Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn, both fund managers and PDMRs of the Company.

Judith MacKenzie purchased 14,783 ordinary shares at a price of 73.90p per share and now (including connected persons) holds 130,525 shares in the Company.

Nick Hawthorn purchased 13,923 ordinary shares at a price of 71.60p per share and now holds 64,814 shares in the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Judith MacKenzie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Lead Fund Manager b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc b) LEI 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ORDINARY SHARES IN OF 0.1P EACH Identification code ISIN: GB00BF0SCX52 b) Nature of the transaction MARKET PURCHASE OF 14,783 ORDINARY SHARES. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£0.7390 Volume(s)

14,783 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

14,783 Ordinary shares

£0.7390 e) Date of the transaction 19 August 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market



