iCRYO is Heating Up with Southeast Florida Franchise Expansion

Area developer plans to open 32 iCRYO locations in Florida.

Houston, Texas, United States, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO is growing its footprint throughout the state of Florida. The health and wellness concept has signed Area Development for 32 locations in Southeast Florida.



Jeffrey White is the owner and operator leading the Southeast Florida expansion. He has been involved with healthcare technologies for 23 years. He has worked with hospital organizations across the U.S. Having decades of experience with healthcare, Jeffrey is passionate about providing services that help people live a better life.



White’s first experience with cryotherapy was in 2012 when he was helping a fitness expert in California plan a cryo-spa concept. Fast forward to 2021; he had the opportunity to visit an iCRYO Center and was amazed by the therapeutic modalities and services provided to guests.



“I experienced a whole-body cryo session, and yes… after three minutes, it was cold! Due to the cryo session, the next few days I had a greater sense of relaxation and slept much better,” said White. “After seeing how an iCRYO Center operates, I was excited to learn more about the franchise opportunity.”



After weeks of discussions, investigation, and due diligence, White found that iCRYO is an excellent opportunity for someone that has a passion for helping people and the desire to own a business that impacts their community. The diversity of treatment at the iCRYO Centers has something for just about everyone.



"This marks our 4th Area Development deal within the company and the second-largest deal in the company to date. We are attracting some very strong groups to the brand. Jeff and his team are amazing candidates for the iCRYO franchise opportunity and we know they will develop the brand appropriately over their scheduled time period,” said iCRYO COO and Co-Founder, Kyle Jones. “Jeff and his team bring all the qualities you'd want in an Area Developer and we are excited for them to continue to open Centers in the Southeast Florida market.”



“White continued by saying, “Although there are a few locally owned cryotherapy Centers in our area, iCRYOwill bring a new dimension of quality and more service offerings for residents in South Florida. We live in an area that’s one of the Top 5 areas in the country where fitness and personal well-being is a key focus in life. The iCRYO services can help people to feel better and look younger, all at a reasonable cost. Additionally, the demographics of South Florida in terms of age and financial resources are very supportive of the iCRYO business model.”







About iCRYO



Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

