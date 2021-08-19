Launch of new Water Resilience Assessment Framework

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: From Resilience Indicators to Action: The Water Resilience Assessment Framework Event

WHERE: World Water Week | Press pass | General registration

WHEN: August 24th, 2021, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM (ET)

The CEO Water Mandate, in partnership with the International Water Management Institute, Pacific Institute, AGWA and World Resources Institute, will launch the Water Resilience Assessment Framework (WRAF) during World Water Week held from 23-27 August. The Framework is designed to inform and support decisions and actions among stakeholders to ensure both short- and long-term water system resilience.

To support the application of WRAF’s four-step iterative process by key audiences, the project will further develop 3 key sector specific guidance documents focusing on business, urban planners and basin authorities.

Notes to Editors

About the CEO Water Mandate

The CEO Water Mandate is a United Nations Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Endorsers of the Mandate commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their own water risks. Established in 2007 and implemented in partnership with the Pacific Institute, the Mandate was created out of the acknowledgement that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities and ecosystems alike. For more information, follow @H2O_stewards on Twitter and visit our website at ceowatermandate.org.

About AGWA

AGWA’s vision is for effective climate change adaptation and mitigation practices to be mainstreamed and enabled within water resources management decision-making processes, policies, and implementation. The mission of AGWA is to provision tools, partnerships, guidance, and technical assistance to improve effective decision making, action, governance, and analytical processes in water resources management, focusing on climate adaptation and mitigation.

About WRI

World Resources Institute (WRI) is a global research organization that spans more than 60 countries, with international offices in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico and the United States, regional offices in Ethiopia (for Africa) and the Netherlands (for Europe), and program offices in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Our more than 1,400 experts and staff turn big ideas into action at the nexus of environment, economic opportunity and human well-being. More information at www.wri.org.

About IWMI

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) is an international, research-for-development organization that works with governments, civil society, and the private sector to solve water problems in developing countries and scale up solutions. Through partnership, IWMI combines research on the sustainable use of water and land resources, knowledge services, and products with capacity strengthening, dialogue, and policy analysis to support implementation of water management solutions for agriculture, ecosystems, climate change, and inclusive economic growth. Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, IWMI is a CGIAR Research Center and leads the CGIAR Research Program on Water, Land and Ecosystems (WLE). Find out more at www.iwmi.org.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

For further media inquiries please contact:

Ilsa Ruiz

CEO Water Mandate

iruiz@pacinst.org

Alexandra Gee

UN Global Compact

gee@unglobalcompact.org

Anson Justi

AGWA

ajusti@alliance4water.org

Marlena Chertock

WRI

marlena.chertock@wri.org

Russell Sticklor

IWMI

r.sticklor@cgiar.org