IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – July 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

| Source: The Investment Funds Institute of Canada The Investment Funds Institute of Canada

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for July 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.983 trillion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $33.0 billion or 1.7% compared to June 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.8 billion in July 2021.  

ETF assets totalled $313.6 billion at the end of July 2021. Assets increased by $6.7 billion or 2.2% compared to June 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.0 billion in July 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2021Jun. 2021Jul. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced4,929 8,053 203 44,504 (6,449)
Equity1,857 3,796 (87)27,783 1,831 
Bond2,080 1,112 2,574 11,410 7,265 
Specialty413 565 526 3,512 3,424 
Total Long-term Funds9,279 13,526 3,216 87,208 6,071 
Total Money Market Funds(447)(942)154 (6,448)5,119 
Total8,833 12,584 3,370 80,760 11,191 
           
           

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2021Jun. 2021Jul. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced977.1959.1819.9874.4
Equity699.4686.9522.8593.4
Bond259.1257.2232.0246.4
Specialty19.818.730.135.0
Total Long-term Funds1,955.41,921.91,604.81,749.3
Total Money Market Funds27.327.837.234.4
Total 1,982.61,949.71,641.91,783.7
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
 
 


ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassJul 2021Jun. 2021Jul. 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced292 320902,620 1,052
Equity2,449 2,7272,29320,535 17,718
Bond(362)1,2243,3037,661 6,775
Specialty273 6652616,059 1,261
Total Long-term Funds2,651 4,9365,94736,875 26,805
Total Money Market Funds357 103423(1,216)2,193
Total 3,009 5,0396,36935,659 28,998
        
        

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassJul. 2021Jun. 2021Jul. 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced10.510.15.87.2
Equity200.4195.4138.8158.4
Bond85.985.874.679.3
Specialty10.69.84.85.2
Total Long-term Funds307.5301.2224.1250.0
Total Money Market Funds6.05.76.77.3
Total313.6306.8230.8257.3
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
 
 


IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.

  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

