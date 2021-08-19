Hennessy Fellows Program Application Now Open; Thurgood Marshall College Fund Continues its Legacy of Partnership with World-Renowned Spirit Brand

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, announced the opening of applications for the Hennessy Fellows program, designed to reduce financial barriers for graduate students and equip the next generation of leaders. Hennessy has committed $10 million over 10 years to TMCF, which represents America’s publicly supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs).

Introduced in 2019, the Hennessy Fellows program has helped to create a pipeline of diverse talent and increase visibility of HBCU talent to take on leadership roles across major organizations. To date, 17 Fellows have successfully completed the program and progressed into full-time employment. Through Hennessy Fellows, graduate students have the ultimate opportunity to embody Hennessy’s “Never Stop, Never Settle” mantra, pushing the limits of potential in their career.

In addition to the scholarship award, up to $20,000 per academic year, Hennessy Fellows students receive a $10,000 annual stipend for other educational expenses, an opportunity to compete for a community-related project grant up to $10,000, access to training and professional development experiences, and real-world skill application. Students also benefit from joining a unique network of fellows and alumni and receive direct exposure to the inter-relatedness of corporate, social and economic systems.

As the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility and the McKinsey Global Institute found in their recent report, significant economic and human value can be gained when Black Americans, playing critical economic roles as workers, consumers, savers and investors, are fully engaged in the economy. Through dedicated programming to prepare students for economic mobility and intentionally diversifying the future work force within corporate America, TMCF and Hennessy are addressing some of the nation’s most difficult issues while creating both long-term impact and sustainable outcomes with underrepresented groups.

"Too often, students with incredible academic promise and achievement are locked out of corporate America opportunities due to cost and lack of access," said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President and CEO of TMCF. "We are committed to helping students, and especially students of color, access life-changing opportunities. The Hennessy Fellows program is one of those avenues that serves as a tremendous resource to ensure exceptionally talented students with financial need have the opportunities to succeed."

Hennessy’s partnership with TMCF adds to the brand’s long history of supporting the African American community dating back to the early 1800s through a spectrum of investments and sponsorship of civic organizations to enhance community development. In the early 1900’s, Hennessy leadership at the time was among the founders of what would ultimately become the National Urban League, paving the road for Hennessy’s involvement as first corporate sponsor of milestone organizations like the NAACP and Tuskegee Institute.

“Hennessy is proud to play a role in accelerating diversity in Corporate America by providing the tools, resources and financial support for our next generation talent. Through Hennessy Fellows, we are able to help students meet their greatest potential and create a pipeline of diverse talent in the workforce," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President at Moët Hennessy.

For more details on the Hennessy Fellows program and the application process, which closes on Dec. 13, please visit: www.TMCF.org/HFP.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 130 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation.

The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

Hennessy is imported and distributed in the U.S. by Moët Hennessy USA. Hennessy distills, ages and blends spanning a full range: Hennessy V.S, Privilege V.S.O.P, Hennessy Black, X.O, Privé, Paradis, Paradis Imperial and Richard Hennessy. Imported Cognac Hennessy® 40% Alc./Vol. (80º), ©2019 Imported by Moët Hennessy USA, Inc., New York, NY

