VIEW INVESTOR NOTICE: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors of View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP has been retained to investigate claims on behalf of investors of View Inc. (“View” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VIEW) for potential violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased View securities between November 20, 2020 and August 16, 2021 (the “Class Period”) are encouraged to contact the firm before October 16, 2021.



If you would like to discuss this class action lawsuit or obtain more information about your rights, please contact Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP by contacting Sean M. Handron-O’Brien at SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com or by calling (212) 279-5050.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check company”) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On March 8, 2021, CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and View completed a business combination with View as the surviving public entity.

On August 16, 2021, View issued a press release entitled "View, Inc. Postpones Release of Q2 Financial Results; Announces Preliminary Q2 2021 Revenue of $15.1M.” In the press release, View disclosed that “[t]he Audit Committee of View's Board of Directors recently began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company's previously disclosed warranty accrual.” On this news, View's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 17, 2021.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California. The firm’s attorneys have extensive experience litigating on behalf of shareholders in class action litigations involving corporate misconduct and has been ranked as a leading plaintiffs’ securities litigation firm in the 2020 survey by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Please visit www.aftlaw.com for more information.

Contact

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP

450 Seventh Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, NY 10123

Sean M. Handron-O’Brien

SHandronobrien@aftlaw.com