System Soft Technologies’ Chief Information Officer Selected as 2021 CIO of the Year Honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the Tampa Bay Business Journal has selected Ashok Yarlagadda, chief information officer at System Soft, as one of 12 2021 CIO of the Year honorees. This recognition celebrates exceptional information technology executives and emerging leaders in the field throughout the Tampa Bay area.



This year’s honorees were evaluated on innovation in strategy and implementation of enterprise-wide IT systems, leadership style and management effectiveness, business value created from IT operations, community involvement outside their organization, and significant contributions to the local community.

“Creativity and innovation are at the core of our culture,” said Sreedhar Veeramachaneni, CEO at System Soft. “Our innovation labs house all the necessary human capital and infrastructure toolsets to spark a multitude of digital transformation projects. Ashok is a dynamic and driven leader intently focused on building great teams to deliver unmatched results in our innovation lab environment.”

Veeramachaneni added: “During the pandemic, we quickly pivoted to a digital workplace with zero operational downtime. Ashok was instrumental in paving the path to transform our technology solutions into industry vertical solutions, migrate technology, enable a remote workforce, and meet a vast array of business requirements. He has done all of this, while keeping our clients successful and our business growing during a time when you would expect far lesser outcomes. He is certainly deserving of this honor.”

“I greatly appreciate this honor to represent System Soft as a recipient of this distinguished annual award and as a leader of our teams,” Yarlagadda said. “I feel fortunate to help lead an outstanding organization, which has a sharp vision and serves a crucial role for our clients, our industry and our community.”

Yarlagadda joined System Soft in 2014, bringing more than 22 years of experience in the IT industry. As CIO, he leads the solutions and products divisions, driving critical technical and business initiatives.

Before System Soft, Yarlagadda spearheaded a large global delivery team at Capgemini Financial Services, where he was directly responsible for customer experience and business growth. He accelerated the use of innovative delivery models, increasing solutions and products maturity, while also developing successful business relationships with clients through improved customer satisfaction.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal hosted an awards luncheon, spotlighting Yarlagadda and the 11 other CIO of the Year honorees, on August 19, 2021. Those honorees will be featured in a special section of the Business Journal’s August 20 edition.