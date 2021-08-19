Proactive news headlines including BioHarvest Sciences, Biocept, Nomad Royalty, The Valens Company, Plurilock Security and Western Magnesium

New York , Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Logic shares 'undervalued' according to Zacks Small-Cap Research after 2Q revenue handily beats expectations click here
- Vyant Bio and Cyclica in a strategic collaboration to identify compounds to treat CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder click here
- CleanSpark introduces smart residential microgrid with mobile app to Californians click here
- Biocept says a study of its cerebrospinal fluid assay CNSide shows potential use for cancer treatment click here
- Alpine 4 subsidiary Thermal Dynamics International wins a new $2.2M contract in Africa click here
- BioHarvest Sciences unveils groundbreaking cannabis trichome structure click here
- Plurilock Security secures order from California state healthcare agency for US$794,000 click here
- Fobi AI completes acquisition of wallet pass software firm Passcreator and launches new Smart Scan application click here
- Fireweed Zinc applies for trading on the OTCQB market and Depository Trust Company eligibility in the US click here
- NexTech AR integrates its 3D and AR technology with SNAP, Facebook, and Instagram click here
- Ayurcann Holdings gains exposure to European investors through Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing click here
- CO2 GRO announces CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility in arid Arizona click here
- Nomad Royalty Company boosts royalty on producing Caserones copper mine in Chile click here
- Western Magnesium selects Ohio county for first full-scale US deployment of its proprietary magnesium extraction technology click here
- The Valens Company achieves significant step toward Quebec market entry click here
- Goldseek says a new 5,000-meter drill program will extend high grade gold zones at Beschefer click here
- Phyto Extractions submits application for dried cannabis flower sales license click here
- Silver Range Resources options prospective South Kitikmeot in Nunavut to Australian firm Virdis Mining and Minerals click here
- Helix BioPharma appoints paediatric surgeon Dr. Krzysztof Saczek to its board of directors click here
- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power provides milestones to commercialize its micro-combined heat and power system click here
- Great Bear Resources gets greenlight from Ministry to start phase II drill at Dixie project click here
- Aurania intersects sediment-hosted copper mineralization at Tsenken N1 target in Lost Cities-Cutucu project click here
- Xigem Technologies highlights trends created by rapidly transforming global economy amid pandemic click here
- Gold Resource Corporation curtails activity at Don David Gold mine as coronavirus cases climb click here
