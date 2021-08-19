Jeff Cook Real Estate Ranks on Inc. 5000 for the Second Year

Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. 5000, created by Inc. Media, is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing companies. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are ranked according to the percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

“Real estate is a solid investment where families can put their hopes, dreams, and finances into something stable and tangible. Our mission at Jeff Cook Real Estate is to help families achieve the ultimate dream of homeownership. Thank you to our clients, families, and friends for supporting us and allowing our company to continue innovating the real estate industry.” - Jeff Cook, Founder, and CEO of Jeff Cook Real Estate.

2021’s Inc. 5000 list of companies have proven especially resilient and innovative given the challenges of 2020. Collectively the companies on this year’s list added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

