Associa Hill Country Announces Budget and Financial Planning Webinar

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country announces an upcoming board education webinar to be held on August 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

The online training event, free to current and prospective client board members in Austin, New Braunfels, Round Rock, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, and the surrounding areas, will cover best practices for budgets and financial planning for communities. Brian Silver, Associa Hill Country accounting manager, will review budget concepts, contracts, expense trends, utilizing reserve studies, and monthly financial reports. An open Q&A forum will follow the session.

“For association board members, knowledge is power, especially when it comes to budgeting and financial planning for communities,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “That’s why we are hosting this free educational event for community leaders. Instructional programming like this is just one way our team demonstrates our long-standing commitment to continued education.”

