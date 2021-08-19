Ever Accountable is the First Accountability App to Receive ISO Certifications for Privacy and Security

New York, NY , Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever Accountable has become the only known accountability app to obtain ISO certifications in Information Security (ISO 27001) and Privacy (ISO 27701). These ISO standards are made up of policies and processes that Ever Accountable uses to keep customers’ information safe. This involves things like regular risk reviews, thorough documentation, and audits conducted internally and by third-party auditors. By having ISO certifications, Ever Accountable assures best practices for keeping customers’ data private and secure.

“People need the best tools possible in the fight against porn, and they need to know they can trust them completely. At Ever Accountable, we care deeply that people have everything they need to succeed. We know that accountability works. We want people to have peace of mind that their data is secure and will only be shared with their designated accountability partners,” said Tyler Patterson, President of Ever Accountable.

He added, “Getting ISO certified was a ton of work. Those certificates are our way of not just saying, but proving, that we take the safety and security of our customers’ data seriously. Our customers are holding themselves accountable; how could we do anything less?”

Ever Accountable applications are built using cloud infrastructure which adheres to the latest and most stringent standards. Ever Accountable is audited regularly to ensure adherence to regulatory standards. These standards are not simply limited to ISO 207001 and ISO 27701, but also include the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Privacy Shield Framework, the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in addition to many other cybersecurity and privacy laws spanning across international regulations and jurisdictions.

Readers can find out more about Ever Accountable, and its privacy and security policy at everaccountable.com/privacy-and-security.

About Ever Accountable

Ever Accountable is an accountability app that helps people protect themselves from the harmful effects of online pornography. The founder, Tyler Patterson, realized that there were no good ways to protect himself from online pornography. So he created an app that held him accountable to his wife. It launched in 2012 and is one of the leading apps used by people who want strength to avoid online pornography, build trust with those they love, and live open and honest lives.

