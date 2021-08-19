Nassau County to Provide On-Site Covid-19 Vaccines at Hicks Nurseries

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest garden center and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran have teamed up in an effort to vaccinate Long Islanders. The Nassau County Department of Health will be at Hicks Nurseries to provide on-site Covid-19 vaccines. Hicks Nurseries will be giving $25 Hicks Gift Cards to all who get vaccinated there on August 27th.



Vaccine type: Moderna

Who can come: Open to the public, ages 18 + up

Where: Hicks Nurseries, Westbury, NY

When: Dose 1: Friday August 27, 2pm-6pm | Dose 2: Friday September 24, 2pm-6pm

Cost: FREE

No questions will be asked about insurance or immigration status. Bi-lingual English/Spanish staff is available, and walk-ins are welcome.

“Nassau County continues to lead the way in vaccinations in New York State and the nation and we are committed to keep up the pace. I am proud of how successful our new onsite business vaccination program has become – another tool to further increase our vaccination rates and protect our residents and the progress we have made. Big shout out to Hicks Nurseries for signing on to get their staff vaccinated as well as opening the event to the public so we can get as many shots in arms as possible,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Nassau County Department of Health as a host for on-site Covid-19 vaccines here at our Hicks Nurseries Learning Center. Our garden center is in the heart of Nassau County at a very convenient location for people to receive the vaccine,” said Karen Hicks Courts, Director of Human Resources. She continued, “We continue to focus on the health and safety of our staff, customers and community as a whole instituting a new state-of-the-art filtration system, wider aisles and following mandates per New York State guidelines as they are updated.”

To make an appointment, visit https://www.nassaucountyny.gov//vaccine.

About Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress free, Hicks Nurseries provides exceptional services and products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, planters, garden and lawn care, seasonal décor, and more. They offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. www.hicksnurseries.com

