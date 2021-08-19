Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Report 2021-2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has launched a new report Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Report 2021-2031:Forecasts by Aircraft Type (Turboprop, Regional Jet, Widebody, Narrowbody), by Opertation Time (Real-Time, Non-Real-Time), by Installation (Onborad, On Ground), Including Fit (Linefit, Retrofit), Covering Solution (Hardware, Software, Services) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Aircraft Health Monitoring Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.
Market Dynamics
- Rising Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe is Driving the Need for Routine Aircraft Health Monitoring
- Rise in Adoption of IT Technologies is Increasing the Uptake of AHM Solutions and Services
- Increasing Demand for Decision Support Systems for Maintenance of Modern Aircraft
- Lack of Trained Professionals Can Limit Adoption Advanced IT Solutions and Services for Aircraft Health Monitoring
- Increasing Financial Losses Can Cut Down Budget Allocation for Advanced Solutions and Services
Recent Initiative:
- In February 2021, Boeing Australia Component Repairs (BACR) — Boeing Defense Australia’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capability, based in Tullamarine, Victoria was acquired by Quickstep.
- In December 2020, Rolls Royce entered into partnership with Infosys to for sourcing engineering and research & development services for its civil aerospace business. This will help the company to boost its technological capabilities aviation industry.
Market Segmentation 2021-2031:
The Aircraft Health Monitoring Market is segmented on the Aircraft Type, Operation Time, Installation, Fit, Solution, and Regional basis.
Aircraft Type
- Turboprop
- Regional Jet
- Widebody
- Narrowbody
Operation Time
- Real-Time
- Non-Real-Time
Installation
- Onboard
- On Ground
Fit
- Linefit
- Retrofit
Solution
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Regional Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America
- US
- Canada
• Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Ireland
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
• Middle East
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Rest of Middle East
• Africa
Get Detailed TOC @
Profiles of the key players in the industry as well as up-to-date information on their latest agreements and AHMs product developments.
Companies covered in the report include:
- Airbus
- Boeing
- United Technologies Corporation
- Honeywell International
- General Electric
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Meggitt
- Rolls-Royce PLC
- RSL Electronics Ltd. (RSL)
- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
- Cobham
- Lufthansa Technik AG
- Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
- Safran SA
- Embraer SA
