Yard Work and the Elderly: The Importance of Taking Things Slow

The spring and summer seasons are great times of the year to work on the yard or garden. However, one of the downsides of yard work for seniors is that it can often make them feel sore afterward and lead to muscle strain and pain if not properly treated. The chiropractor at Dr. Phillips' Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness uses the latest techniques to help senior patients quickly recover from the aches and pains due to yard work. In addition to the range of services they offer, Dr. Phillips' Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness also advise senior patients on ways they can stay safe while gardening.



Senior patients need to understand that yard work is more challenging to perform in old age. That’s why it’s vital for seniors to take their time while working in the yard or garden. Frequent breaks between yard work help maintain energy levels and prevent overexertion. Most gardening accidents occur when a senior is weak or not paying close attention. Taking things slow is safer and more effective for seniors working in their yard or garden.

The chiropractor at Dr. Phillips’ Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness recommends seniors bring their gardening or yard work to waist level to prevent pain or discomfort while working. “Working close to the ground can put a strain on tendons and muscles,” says Dr. Phillips. “That’s why we recommend senior patients invest in gardening stools or kneelers while working outside for optimal comfort.”

Ongoing chiropractic care can help prevent aches and pains associated with yard work and gardening. Dr. Phillips has years of professional training and experience in providing patients of any age with non-invasive services to improve their health and wellness. The team at Dr. Phillips’ Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness offers a holistic approach to health care to manage any pain or discomfort and prevent it from reoccurring in the future. Regardless of a patient’s pain or discomfort, Dr. Phillips’ Chiropractic Nutrition and Wellness’s chiropractic care, nutritional counseling, spinal decompression, or massage therapy can help them find optimal relief.

