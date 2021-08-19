AGTC Announces Sponsorship of Achroma Corp’s No Roadblocks Program

-Program helps those living with Achromatopsia receive filtered glasses and contact lenses to qualify for bioptic driving-



GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare retinal diseases, today announced it will be a sponsor of the Achroma Corp program, No Roadblocks.

No Roadblocks is a program that funds tinted glasses or contact lenses, as well as bioptics, for individuals living with achromatopsia (ACHM), an inherited condition caused by mutations in one of several genes, with the two most common being mutations in either the CNGB3 or CNGA3 genes. ACHM is associated with extremely poor visual acuity, extreme light sensitivity resulting in daytime blindness, and complete loss of color discrimination.

There is no specific treatment for ACHM, although deep red tinted glasses or contact lenses can reduce symptoms of light sensitivity and daytime blindness. These filters are often essential to bioptic driving. Bioptic driving is a method of driving that uses a patient's general vision and intermittent spotting through a small telescopic system that improves the sharpness of the patient's vision.

“AGTC understands the unique challenges for those living with achromatopsia and is proud to be a sponsor of the No Roadblocks program and provide support to help these individuals gain independence through bioptic driving,” said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. “As AGTC diligently works to find a treatment using AAV-based gene therapies for achromatopsia, organizations like Achroma Corp provide an important service of improving quality of life for those living with an IRD.”

"Achroma Corp is excited to be able to launch our No Roadblocks Program with sponsorship support from AGTC,” said Bridget Vissari, President of Achroma Corp. “The goal of this program is to provide those affected with achromatopsia unprecedented access to glasses, contacts, and bioptic systems that they otherwise may have difficulty obtaining. We appreciate AGTC's commitment to this much needed program."

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM B3 and ACHM A3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders. In recent years AGTC has entered into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

