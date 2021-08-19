NP Digital Expands in Australia with Former iProspect Dentsu Exec Dan Kalinski

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing and officially named the 21st fastest growing businesses in the US by Inc. 5000, announces the continued expansion of its global business. The agency welcomes Dan Kalinski as its new President of NP Digital Australia to lead regional growth and meet increasing demand from Australian businesses.

Kalinski brings more than 20 years of agency and client-side experience and boasts solid performance marketing credentials and prowess. Prior to joining NP Digital, Kalinski served as CEO of iProspect and Dentsu’s integrated performance division in Australia and most recently Canada. Kalinski has extensive experience in overseeing the expansion of agency teams across the UK, Australia and Canada and has worked for brands such as NAB, HSBC, Hollard, Woolworths, Holden, Microsoft, Hermes, and Australia Post.

A key priority for NP Digital’s Australian division is bringing integrated e-comm solutions to the Australian marketplace. This year alone, the agency has delivered more than 800 million “ready-to-buy” visitors to clients’ websites across US, UK, Brazil and Australia. This is made possible through a combination of the agency’s Search, Social, CRM and E-com capabilities. The Australian office offers a competitive advantage of having no analogue legacy and expensive overheads, allowing it to deliver U.S. expertise and market leading results at an accessible cost to Aussie businesses.

“Dan’s track record in growing regional expansion is extraordinary and will be instrumental in our Australian growth and brand presence,” said Michael Gullaksen CEO of NP Digital. “He is uniquely in tune with building effective teams and possesses a deep understanding of what brands need for success in an increasingly digital landscape.”

“I’m very excited to be joining the team at a time of tremendous growth and momentum. Our mission is simple – we want to help Aussie businesses accelerate their online growth and we will achieve this by combining the cutting-edge expertise of our U.S. division with the local knowledge and experience of our Australian team,” said Kalinski. “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and many industries have seen survival of the digitally fittest with successful businesses becoming even stronger and the inferior gradually disappearing. Our mission is to help Aussie businesses win.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest growing, award winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to building meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with its 450 employees, seven offices and headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.