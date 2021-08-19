Record Breaking Year as Ashley for the Arts Generates Over $635,000 to Support 65 Area Nonprofit Organizations

ARCADIA, Wisconsin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live music, art, family fun, tasty food and more welcomed tens of thousands of fans and festival go-ers back to Ashley for the Arts this past weekend. The annual, three-day music and art festival, hosted by Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley), took place August 12, 13 and 14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. After a successful event with perfect weather, the organization will donate over $635,000 to 65 participating nonprofit organizations, 32 of which are area school districts.

Ashley for the Arts hosted the Marshall Tucker Band to commence the 2021 event on Thursday night. With complimentary admissions provided by Ashley and the Ron Wanek family, patrons filled the park for performances by Blondie Blue and the Memories, which were followed by the Marshall Tucker Band. The Pursuit of a Cure 5K run/walk raised money to advance medical research and help offset medical costs that cancer patients incur. The successful fundraiser sold out of luminarias “in honor” or “in memory of” those affected by cancer, which lined the walkway glowing bright for all to see as the sun set.

The event honed a similar layout from 2019 with newly added yard games, axe throwing and an expanded family fun zone which included: a 20th century circus, rock climbing wall, petting zoo, football toss, halo jumper simulator, bingo and more. Additionally, lining Memorial Park Drive, guests visited the Ashley Zone which showcased Ashley Furniture’s corporate social responsibility initiatives; Heartworks, City of Hope, Trempealeau Valley Co-op’s Mobile Skills Lab, Ashley’s Angels, conservation efforts, Wreaths Across America, and local middle and high school robotics teams. Trempealeau County Health Department partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and AMI Healthcare to offer COVID-19 vaccines onsite. Nearly 100 art and craft fair vendors showcased and sold their creative pieces and the inflatable air park kept kids of all ages jumping for hours on end. All of which was included in the low-cost admission of $30 for the weekend.

Main stage headliners showcased a variety of genres including country, classic rock and alternative pop/rock, including Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Kip Moore, Barenaked Ladies, Foreigner, Switchfoot, Jefferson Starship, Clare Dunn, and Them Coulee Boys. On the three side stages, a variety of musical acts performed unforgettable sets that kept the crowd going throughout the weekend.

With endless activities for the entire family, artistic vibes throughout the park, and a phenomenal musical lineup, Ashley for the Arts’ mission of showcasing the arts and supporting humanity was a true description of the weekend!

Ashley for the Arts would like to thank all of the fans that came out and supported the cause, helping raise a significant amount of money for the community and enjoying the event. With support from the event’s host sponsor, Ashley Furniture Industries, and numerous community and corporate sponsorships, Ashley for the Arts was able to provide affordable access to the arts for the entire weekend. Additionally, it took nearly 4,000 volunteer shifts to put on the one-of-a-kind nonprofit event. Thank you to everyone who volunteered and to all of the emergency service and security personnel for their assistance.

Save the date for 2022, August 11, 12 and 13 in Arcadia, Wisconsin.

Ashley for the Arts is a nonprofit initiative that provides the entire family with world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun for a remarkably low cost. The organization is one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, donating over $3 Million since its inception to more than 65 nonprofit organizations, including participating schools, children’s charities, and medical research. This music and arts festival was conceptualized and established by Ashley Furniture Industries in 2009 and takes place in Arcadia, Wisconsin’s Memorial Park.

